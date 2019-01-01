NEWS Billie Eilish isn't interested in collaborating with other stars Newsdesk Share with :







Billie Eilish isn't interested in collaborating with other pop acts - as she doesn't enjoy working with others.



The Bad Guy singer has become one of pop's biggest names in 2019, and now she's being inundated with offers to team up with other stars to create a hit.



However, Billie says that for the time being, she's turning down all offers - even from artists she likes.



"Collaborating doesn't really interest me," she tells The Guardian. "It's a question I get asked all the time and I genuinely don't want to. It's nothing against anyone, I just don't feel the need.



"I love music, I love other artists, but I hate that as soon as I meet an artist the entire world is like 'Billie Eilish and so-and-so might be doing a song together!' Why can't I just be a friend with them? I'm not saying it's never going to happen, but it's not something I'm looking for."



Billie co-writes her tracks with her brother Finneas O'Connell, and worries that working with another songwriter would not work, as their bond and writing process is unique.



"I don't enjoy working with other people," she explains. "Finneas is really good at writing music, really fast, so he can sit down with anyone and write something.



"For me, it's never been a comfortable thing, so it can't be someone random I work with. I'm not opposed to it, I just don't see the need right now."