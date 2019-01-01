NEWS P Diddy feels like he's got a 'second chance at life' since turning 50 Newsdesk Share with :







The rapper turned 50 last month and celebrated over the weekend with a star-studded bash, and has now said his milestone birthday has marked a welcome fresh start following a difficult few years.



Diddy was left heartbroken last year when his ex-partner Kim Porter passed away, and he chose to host his party on what would have been her 49th birthday in order to continue moving forward with his life whilst still honouring her memory.



Speaking to People magazine, he said: "I think everybody gets their second chance at life at different points. For me, I went through so many personal things and so much loss ... I never knew there was a point in life that I can learn from all my mistakes or clear anything that I regret. Forgive myself, start anew. I have a total second chance."



The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker recently admitted he'd cancelled his birthday plans twice before going through with the party over the weekend, as he said it didn't feel right to celebrate without Kim.



He explained: "I canceled the party two times because I just couldn't see myself partying for my 50th birthday without [Kim].



"I wasn't feeling it. I didn't want to be fake. I wanted to be at a point of strength."



Diddy rescheduled his party for December 14, which would have been Kim's 49th birthday, and said the event was "one of the most authentic nights" of his life.



He added: "I thought, 'I can have a party with Kim and we can party together.' It worked out beautifully. It was probably one of the most authentic nights of love that I ever experienced. I'm blessed."



The party was attended by the likes of power couples Jay Z and Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, as well as Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.