BTS fly on private planes to avoid 'scary' fan encounters

BTS have been forced to fly on private planes after a string of "scary" fan encounters left them feeling "uncomfortable".

The K-pop group have given up travelling on commercial flights amid busy touring schedule and, speaking during a broadcast on the VLIVE app, singer V - real name Kim Tae-hyung - explained they choose to travel on private jets not because they enjoy the luxury, but to maintain their privacy

"I should say this on our team's behalf," he said, according to VLIVE's official translation. "You know how we get on planes by ourselves? We fly on a charter flight. We actually want to fly on a regular flight. But when we travel long distance or short distance, fans may know beforehand that we will be boarding and sit next to us, or in front of us."

He added: "In those private spaces, we don't get to relax as much as we want to. So we were a bit uncomfortable. To be frank with you, we don't want you to do that... It's really scary."

In South Korean culture, fans who take part in invasive behaviour are referred to as 'sasaeng fans', which translates as 'private life', and BTS star Jungkook previously opened up about how the group struggles during a different stream, explaining he "gets a lot of calls from sasaeng fans" who track down his private phone number.