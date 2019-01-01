NEWS Dua Lipa was a 'massive' 50 Cent fan during her teenage years Newsdesk Share with :







The 24-year-old singer has admitted to being obsessed with hip-hop music when she was growing up in Kosovo, and that the New York-born rapper was one of her heroes during her teens. Buy tickets below.



Appearing on the 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Dua shared: "My first ever show I went to was Method Man and Redman.



"I was 13. Well, we were ... basically, in Kosovo, people only really listen to hip-hop.



"Going to the Method Man-Redman show was kind of my first introduction to Wu-Tang [Clan]. And then when I went to my second show, which was 50 Cent, I then I read the book, watched the movie, learned all the words.



"I went fully prepared. Massive 50 Cent fan."



Dua's family were based in Kosovo during her childhood, before they decided to relocate to London.



And the chart-topping pop star admitted that very few of her musical inspirations visited the country in south-eastern Europe when she was a child.



The 'One Kiss' hitmaker explained: "For me, it was like ... I wish, when I was living in Kosovo that I had the opportunity to see some of my favourite artists like Pink and Nelly Furtado ... no one really came to Kosovo."



However, in a bid to change that, Dua has created the Sunny Hill Festival, which now attracts artists from all over the world to Kosovo.



And she was thrilled that Miley Cyrus was one of the star attractions at last year's inaugural festival.



Dua said: "We had Miley Cyrus, who was the first international female artist to come and perform in Kosovo and for me, it was like, the biggest dream come true.



"Like, just seeing how happy and how excited people were to see her onstage and she absolutely killed it.



"She killed it. She was amazing and her energy was amazing. She's one of the most talented people - she just smashed it. And I think, I was so close crying.



"I was so happy and so proud. It was such an amazing moment."



