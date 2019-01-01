This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.With the group already a major player in their hometown of Manchester, guitar-pop trio Posh Chocolates, headed by frontman and producer Christian Ellery, are now looking to build on their promising reputation with their latest single ‘Gold Tongue’. Taking cues from contemporaries like Hot Chip, this bold and breezy slice of dream-pop delivers more of that warped and enticing signature sound they have been forging since their earliest beginnings.Having already made a name for herself as a professional drum n bass MC throughout the Newcastle race scene, as well as an established vocalist for a number of house and techno producers, singer and songwriter Mizbee is now looking to break away from her formative sound as she delivers ‘Joy’. Taken from her forthcoming debut album, this broad and dynamic trip-hop-inspired release sees her take inspiration from the likes of Portishead and Lamb with its fresh and atmospheric aesthetic.Having first exploded onto the North American pop scene as a top-twenty contestant on The Voice US, LA-based singer and songwriter Ashley Levin is now looking to take her progressive sound international as she shares her latest cut ‘If’. Taking cues from her own life and experiences, this new offering shines a light on the trouble and turmoil a long distance relationship can have on a couple, making for a rich and powerful release in the process.With an already devout following in his home country of South Korea, producer and songwriter RTMKNG is now bringing his unique blend of beats and rhythms to western shores with his new single ‘Come Down’. Accompanied by fellow K-pop artist Lumin on vocals, his newest offering sees him adopt a far darker tone than what we usually expect, making for a diverse and eclectic release to boot.Having grown up in a South Africa, London and France as a child, British/French singer and songwriter Gracie Convert has always seen music as the only constant in her life, and now looks to pour her heart into her latest offering ‘Maybe’. Telling the familiar story of a painful breakup, this new release takes cues from the 90s RnB sound yet adds something fresh and vibrant throughout.