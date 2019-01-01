Dua Lipa was 'petrified' no one would show up to Glastonbury performance

Dua Lipa was worried the field would be empty for her first performance at Britain's Glastonbury festival back in 2017.

The singer is gearing up to release her upcoming record Future Nostalgia, and spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 about her breakout single New Rules and her sudden rise to stardom.

Reflecting on the hype surrounding her, Dua opened up about the moment she realised making it big was"actually going to happen" for her, and cited performing at the annual event in Somerset, England as a key moment in her career.

"Maybe the first time I was like, 'Oh, something's happening,' was when I played Glastonbury," the popstar said. "My slot was on the John Peel Stage at midday. I was like, 'No one's going to show up.'...I was petrified.

"Ten minutes before the show starts, it's still quite empty outside. I'm like, 'All right, doesn't matter. Whatever happens, I'm still playing Glastonbury. Whoever shows up, shows up.'"

However, Dua had nothing to worry about, as she recalled: "I run out onto the stage. The whole tent is full. There's people outside of the tent. It's pouring down with rain and they're still there sitting and watching. I was like, 'Oh my God. All these people are here to come and see me.'"

The 24-year-old drew a massive crowd during her Glastonbury debut, and is rumoured to be set for a slot on the Other Stage at Glastonbury's 50th anniversary next year.