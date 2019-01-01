NEWS Selena Gomez to host her own show on BBC Radio 1 on Christmas Day Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez is the latest addition to Radio 1’s Superstar Playlists, joining some of the biggest names in entertainment as they get set to take over the station’s airwaves this Christmas Day.



Selena, Louis Tomlinson, Little Mix and YUNGBLUD will each host an hour-long show on Radio 1 on 25 December, with Top Gear presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris taking over the airwaves for another hour. Radio 1’s film expert Ali Plumb will dedicate a further hour to a glittering line-up of Hollywood All-Stars including Emilia Clarke, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Jodie Whittaker and Olivia Colman as they each choose their favourite Christmas songs to add to the ultimate Superstar Playlist.



Reflecting on her 2019 highlights, Selena says:

“Lose You to Love Me came out. I was so proud. I was very very happy and I didn’t know it was going to be as successful as it was. I feel more accomplished when I feel I’ve touched people, and that’s all I want. I just want people to know they are not alone and their story isn’t over yet.”



On her new album:

“I’m so excited and nervous! I’ll be able to see what my fans think and hopefully share music that people just love. You don’t even have to be a fan of mine, maybe there’s just a song that will make you feel good and you can relate to and that’s all I want – for people to enjoy my music. I’m excited for that! It’s going to be a great year, I’ve decided that already!”



On a normal Christmas day in her house:

“A normal Christmas day in my house is… not very clean! There’s a lot going on, it’s chaos. My sister is six right now so she is obsessed with decorating the tree, we made a gingerbread house, she’s got little clothes for her dog to dress up in. She’s very excited so it looks a bit chaotic! There’s a lot of food being made with me and my sister eating everything from chocolate to mashed potatoes!”

