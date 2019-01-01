NEWS Stormzy dominates the nominations for the 2020 Urban Music Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Crown' hitmaker - who won Best Male Artist in 2015 - is up for a total of four prizes; Best Single for 'Vossi Bop', Artist of the Year (UK), Best Grime Act, and Best Music Video for 'Wiley Flow'. Buy tickets below.



Mabel follows shortly behind with three nods, with the 'Mad Love' singer set to go up against Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, Aitch Slowthai, Ed Sheeran, Not3s, D Double E, AJ Tracey and Mist for Artist of the Year.



The 23-year-old star is also up for Best Music Video for 'Don’t Call me Up' and Best Female Act accolade.

In the latter category, Mabel, Dua and Jorja are nominated alongside the likes of Ms. Banks, Stefflon Don, Kara Marni, Koffee, Flohio.



Dua will also battle Mabel for Best Music Video with 'Don't Start Now'.



Elsewhere, Drake, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, Ciara, Lizzo, Tyga E-40, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky and Blueface up for the award.



And Best Album will see Kano ('Hoodies All Summer'), Flowdan ('Full Metal Jacket'), AJ Tracey ('AJ Tracey'), Dave (‘Psychodrama’), Giggs (‘Big Bad…’), Slowthai (‘Nothing Great About Britain’), Skepta (‘Ignorance Is Bliss’), Krept & Konan ('Revenge is Sweet'), JME ('Grime MC'), Michael Kiwanuka ('Love & Hate') and Little Simz ('Grey Area') are in contention for Artist of the Year in the US.



Jordan Kensington ,Founder and Chairman of the Urban Music Awards, commented: “Urban Music in the UK has finally changed, the vision we set out to achieve over 17 years ago has happened.



"With 17th edition of the Urban Music Awards there has to be a maturity that reflects the entire industry.



"There are a plethora of people who work behind the scenes to make artists successful. From managers to publicists, booking agents to producers, songwriters and many more and the UMA felt like it was integral at this level of growth in the industry to annually recognise and both celebrate their achievements each year and become the first Music awards ceremony to properly champion the front and backstage sector in one arena."



The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted in London on February 14.



An abridged list of the nominees is as follows:



Best Single sponsored by Santa Ana

Sonna 'Bad Bitch'

Imani Williams ‘Dumb’

AJ Tracy 'Ladbroke Grove'

Mist ft. Fredo 'So High'

Kida Kudz x Sons of Sonix ft. Teni 'Money'

Wiley ft. Steflon Don, Sean Paul, & Idris Elba 'Boasty'

Stormzy 'Vossi Bop'

Essie Gang 'Pattern Chanel'

J Hus “Must Be”

Young T & Bugsey ft. Aitch 'Strike me a Pose'

Dave ft. Burna Boy 'Location'

Hardy Carpio ft. Digdat 'Guten Tag'



Best Newcomer

Simz the Kid

Aitch

Avelino

Skengo

Celeste

Hamzaa

Miraa May

Lioness

Kara Marni

Loski

Slow Thai

Koffee

Octavian

M Huncho

DigDat

Teritia May



Best Female Act

Ms. Banks

Morgan Connie Smith

Hamzaa

Mabel

Miraa May

Stefflon Don

Amelia Monet

Kara Marni

Dua Lipa

Koffee

Flohio

Jorja Smith

Taliwhoah

Kate Stewart

Alicai Harley

Amber Mark



Artist of the Year (UK) sponsored by Dechavel

Mabel

Dua Lipa

Jorja Smith

Aitch

Slowthai

Ed Sheeran

Stormzy

Not3s

D Double E

AJ Tracey

Mist



Best Grime Act

Jay Kae

Yizzy

Tempa T

Stormzy

Skepta

Blay Vision

Ghetts

Double S

Tommy B

Skepta

Shorty

P Money



Best Album

Kano 'Hoodies All Summer'

Flowdan 'Full Metal Jacket'

AJ Tracey 'AJ Tracey'

Dave – ‘Psychodrama’

Giggs – ‘Big Bad…’

Slowthai – ‘Nothing Great About Britain’

Skepta – ‘Ignorance Is Bliss’

Krept & Konan - 'Revenge is Sweet'

JME 'Grime MC'

Michael Kiwanuka 'Love & Hate'

Little Simz 'Grey Area'



Best Male Act sponsored by Tribe All

AJ Tracey

Dave

Headie One

Jay 1

Sneakbo

Deno

Dappy

Jay Kae

Slow Thai

Donaeo

Not3s

DigDat

Che Lingo

One Acen



Best Singer/Songwriter

Isaac Waddington

Deno

Miraa May

Sinead Harnett

Tiana Major9

Amelia Monet

Daniel Cesar

Jorja Smith

Taliwhoah

LayFullStop

Kate Stewart

Donae’O

Shakka

Ray Blk

Ama Lou



Artist of the Year (USA)

Chris Brown

DJ Khaled

Drake

Lil Nas

Ciara

Lizzo

Tyga

E-40

Summer Walker

Megan Thee Stallion

A$AP Rocky

Blueface



Search and buy Stormzy tickets safely and securely below.