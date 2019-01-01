NEWS Dua Lipa wanted to 'grow and mature' with her second album Newsdesk Share with :







The 'New Rules' hitmaker will release 'Future Nostalgia' next year and she admitted she was initially questioned about moving away from the sound that made her famous but she was determined to take more control of her career.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she said: "When I started [making] 'Future Nostalgia', I had a couple people be like, 'All right, you sure this is what you want to do?'



"Because obviously it is so different from the last record and the last record had the success it did, but I felt, as an artist, I had to grow and I had to mature.



"After touring for so long, I wanted it to be more instrumental and I felt more comfortable in the studio, so I kind of went in and gave my two cents on what I would want the production to sound like, which wasn't something that I did on my first record."



The 24-year-old singer's favourite track on the record is "about being a woman in general."



She explained: "What it's like walking home at night, what it's like different things that as a gal I feel like we have to kind of live through and go through and that people don't necessarily think is a struggle for us.



"It's really kind of like cutting really straight to the point kind of lyrics, which is something like, as an example, when I'd walk home from school and it would be dark and there'd be boys in the streets on their bicycles or whatever.



"I would walk down the street like Wolverine with my keys through my knuckles and just run up to my house."



The 'Be The One' singer also recalled her first appearance at the Glastonbury Festival, where she admitted she was "petrified" no one would turn up.



She said: "Maybe the first time I was like, 'Oh, something's happening,' was when I played Glastonbury.



"My slot was on the John Peel Stage at midday. I was like, 'No one's going to show up.'...I was petrified.



"Ten minutes before the show starts, it's still quite empty outside. I'm like, 'All right, doesn't matter. Whatever happens, I'm still playing Glastonbury. Whoever shows up, shows up.'



"I run out onto stage. The whole tent is full. There's people outside of the tent. It's pouring down with rain and they're still there sitting and watching. I was like, 'Oh my God. All these people are here to come and see me.' "



