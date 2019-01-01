NEWS Bette Midler and Meek Mill lead reactions after U.S. President Donald Trump is impeached Newsdesk Share with :







Celebrities including Bette Midler and Meek Mill took to social media to react following the news that U.S. President Donald Trump has been impeached.



America's House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to remove Trump from his position as the President, on charges of abusing his power and pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and obstruction of the impeachment inquiry process.



He will now face a trial in the Senate, with all 100 Senators acting as his jurors.



Following the news that Trump has become the third U.S. president in history to be impeached, many famous faces turned to their Twitter and Instagram pages to reflect on the vote.



Bette, who has attracted controversy in the past for her outspoken views against Trump, tweeted a simple: "Impeached."



But rapper Meek went a bit further with his message, suggesting Trump should just step down from his position now, rather than facing a Senate trial.



"I can't lie I'm waiting to see what trump got to say about this lol (laugh out loud) he should just go out wit a bang. he should go live on the gram (Instagram)," Meek tweeted.



However, the Going Bad star was left disappointed, after Trump told fans while on the campaign trail in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Wednesday: "I don't know about you, but I'm having a good time. I'm not worried."



As for the upcoming Senate vote, Trump added: "I know the senators, and they're great guys and women too. We have some great women, great guys. They love this country. They're going to do the right thing."



Other stars to react to Trump's impeachment included Alyssa Milano, who urged her followers to consider the historical impact of the vote.



"I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe," she wrote. "But I'm just sad and heartbroken. What he's left behind can't be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he's emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover."



She added: "This is a terrible day in our country's history. But a great defence of our democracy."



Frozen 2 star Josh Gad agreed with her, as he tweeted: "Don't gloat. Vote. 2 much depends on this next election. if u care about having health care with pre-existing conditions, if u care about having a habitable planet, if you care about the rule of law, if you care about lower prescription drugs, if you care about gun violence, vote."



But Jar of Hearts singer Christina Perri was in a more celebratory mood, tweeting: "Trump being impeached is the best christmas present ever." And Riverdale star Cole Sprouse joined her in the jubilation, as he wrote on his Twitter page: "Time for a celebration."