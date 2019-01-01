Andre 3000 lacking 'focus and confidence' to work on new solo music

Andre 3000 is struggling to create new music amid ongoing pressure from fans.

The OutKast musician, real name Andre Benjamin, has recently collaborated with the likes of James Blake and Anderson .Paak, but speaking to producer Rick Rubin for an episode of his Broken Record podcast, he confessed he hasn't "been making much music" recently.

"My focus is not there, my confidence is not there," the 44-year-old explained. "I tinker. I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to my piano and just sit my iPhone down and record what I'm doing. Move my fingers around and whatever happens."

He added that he was struggling to find where he belonged in the music industry, and noted that it could be due to his lack of self-belief.

"I haven't been motivated to make a serious project. I'd like to, but it's just not coming. In my own self, I'm trying to figure out, where do I sit? I don't even know what I am and maybe I'm nothing. Maybe I'm not supposed to be anything. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way," Andre continued.

He later spoke about the pressure he feels from his fans and music critics and complained that being subjected to the constant "nitpicking" of his work has beaten down his confidence.

"Any little thing I put out, it's instantly attacked, not in a good or bad way. People nitpick it with a fine-tooth comb. 'Oh, he said that word!'" Andre shared. "And that's not a great place to create from and it makes you draw back. Maybe I don't have the confidence that I want, or the space to experiment like I used too."

The musician dropped his debut EP, Look Ma No Hands, last year. He is yet to release a solo album.