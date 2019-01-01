Lewis Capaldi turned down collaboration with Camila Cabello

Lewis Capaldi turned down the chance to collaborate with Camila Cabello because he feared her fame would overshadow his music.

The Scottish singer surprised record company bosses with the success of his track Someone You Loved, with bosses suggesting he added a big name like Camila to a new version to boost its sales.

However, Lewis turned down the chance to work with the 22-year-old, who covered the track for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in October, as he feared that Americans would think it was her song rather than his.

"But I said, 'No, I'd rather have a number three by myself than a number one with a feature' because it was still so new in America that everyone would think it was someone else's song," he told Music Week magazine.

"Say f**king Camila Cabello did a version of it people would go, 'Oh, that Camila song with that guy on it?" Lewis joked, before adding that he had also turned down the opportunity to duet with other big U.S. artists.

Someone You Loved reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in October, and the 23-year-old is stunned by the track's success.

"I was just a bit like, 'F**king hell, that's something," he explained. "You look at the people who've got one and just being a part of that group of people is f**king wild. Then you look at the Top 10 in America and it's Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber... it's so mental.

"Someone You Loved was number one a year from the week it came out, which is crazy and it will never happen again," Lewis added.