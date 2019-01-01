Billie Eilish shares emotional montage as she celebrates her 18th birthday

Billie Eilish started her 18th birthday celebrations on Tuesday night by sharing a montage of clips of her through the years.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Bad Guy hitmaker, who turned 18 on Wednesday, began with a short clip of herself playing the guitar, as she said into the camera: "Hi, my name is Billie, and I'm going to play a song that I made up with this guitar."

As various musical clips played in sequence, fans got a candid glimpse into the singer's formative years, as she beamed into the camera while sat behind a piano in one clip, and praised her brother/collaborator Finneas in another.

The home videos were interspersed with footage from the star's world tour, showing her playing sold-out arenas of fans.

Alongside the post, Billie simply wrote: "18 tomorrow."

The Bury A Friend singer went on to confess that 17 had been her "favourite age ever" and added: "All I did was smile this year."

Billie recently told U.S. TV show Extra she's "genuinely terrified" to turn 18, explaining: "Even though I looked forward to turning 18 my whole life, I just think people are going to be like, 'And here is all the hate we feel.'"

The next year is looking to be just as successful for the star, who made history as the youngest artist to earn nominations in all four of the Recording Academy's top four categories - Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist - plus nods for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.