Jack Savoretti helping to raise £460,000 for a young girl with a rare form of bone cancer

The 'What More Can I Do?' singer, fellow singers Lewis Capaldi and Olly Murs, and 'Fifty Shades' star Jamie Dornan are using their platforms to encourage people to support eight-year-old Anna Drysdale - who is from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, where Jack lives - who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when she was was just five.



Although she is in remission for a second time, the chances of the cancer returning is substantial.



And so her parents, Ian and Keeley, are hoping they can get enough cash to pay for a new immunotherapy treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, which may prevent the cancer returning.



Jack became aware of Anna's cancer battle through his gardner, and he had planned on writing a charity single to help raise money, but he has instead decided to share her story.



He said: “Upon meeting Anna I fell in love with this magical little girl and her amazing family.



"Like with any cancer there is no certainty, but this is her greatest chance of survival.



“Right now everything is dormant, she is the perfect candidate for this type of treatment. That sense of urgency is why people are getting behind this so much.”



The 36-year-old star says he wanted to give something back to the community which his family is a part of.



Jack is quoted by The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column as saying: “I told her family to leave it with me.



"The community in Chipping Norton means so much to me and my family. They’ve changed our lives and I wanted to give something back.”



Anna's parents are hoping they will reach their target by Christmas.



They've currently raised a total of £166,252.



As well as donating, people can spread the word by posting the hashtag #TeamAnna.



To donate head to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anna-drysdale