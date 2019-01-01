NEWS Alice Cooper thinks Johnny Depp 'would rather play guitar than act' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Poison' hitmaker and the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star are in the rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires - along with Aerosmith's Joe Perry - and Cooper gets the impression that Depp enjoys being on stage and rocking out more than playing a character on the big screen.



Although, he's told him "not to lose the day job" because he can't earn "$25 million" a show.



Praising the 56-year-old star's guitar playing and commitment, Cooper said: "Johnny gets up there and plays his butt off.



"He's there for rehearsal before I get there.



"People are really surprised when they hear him play because they don't realise how good of a guitar player he is.

"I think he'd rather play guitar than act.



"I told him not to lose his day job, because we can't pay him $25 million a show, but I think he loves playing guitar and he loves being up on stage."



The 71-year-old shock rocker also admitted that he himself feels "a lot of freedom" being in the band because he doesn't have to be the frontman all the time.



He said: "It's kind of nice that I'm not always the frontman.



"I can move around and other people can take the lead.



"To me, that's a lot of freedom."



The 'Feed My Frankenstein rocker - whose real name is Vincent Furnier - says it's also nice for him to not have to be in character in the Vampires.



He told Tommy Sommers of 'Three Sides Of The Coin': "That band is great because I don't have to play Alice Cooper in that band.



"I'm the lead singer. Alice will never talk to the audience [during solo performances] until the very end of the show, whereas Alice in the Vampires talks to the audience all night. If we do a Doors song, I'll tell them a story about Jim Morrison. If we do a Who song, I'll tell them a story about Keith Moon.



"You have a wealth — all those stories, and the audience wants to hear that.”