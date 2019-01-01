NEWS Harry Styles never intended to get naked for album shoot Newsdesk Share with :







Harry Styles has claimed a photographer convinced him to get naked during a photoshoot for his album artwork.



The former One Direction star is already enjoying huge success with his second solo album, Fine Line, which is tipped to top the charts later this week.



In the vinyl edition of the record, Harry is seen posing for some arty shots, including one where he's completely naked and laying next to a massive model of a human heart.



Reflecting on how the shot unfolded during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday, the 25-year-old explained: "I did the photos for the album with a British photographer called Tim Walker, who I'm a really big fan of. And I'd never really done a shoot like this.



"And we tried it with some other stuff and it was one of those things where he was like, 'OK, this shirt's not really working so let's try it without the shirt'. And then he said, 'Oh those trousers aren't really working, so let's try it without the trousers'. And then he kind of looked at me and I was like, 'These pants aren't working are they?' And he said no. So now I'm naked in that picture."



Host Ellen also questioned Harry about reports the album was inspired by a break-up. And while the British star refused to be drawn on the question, he did admit that he went through some polarising emotions while writing tunes for it.



"I write from a personal experience - I think a lot of people do," he said. "I think if you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it's usually from writing honestly. Yeah, it's definitely about what I was going through at the time - and that's both good and bad. When I was making this album, the times I was sad were among the saddest times of my life, but at the same time, the times when I was happy were some of the best times I've ever had in my life. So it's a fine line."