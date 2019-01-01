NEWS Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 Newsdesk Share with :







Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has finally topped the Billboard Hot 100 - 25 years after it was first released. Buy tickets below.



The festive track always climbs back up the charts at Christmas time but it has finally made the top spot this year.

Responding to a tweet from Billboard, which read, "@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is officially No. 1 on the #Hot100 for the first time this week, 25 years after its release (sic)", Mariah simply wrote, "We did it," alongside a crying emoji.



Meanwhile, the 49-year-old singer previously confessed the song's success has been more of a "gradual thing" over the years.



She shared: "When it first came out, it was more of a gradual thing. It was popular, but it didn’t have what it has now. I feel like people have grown up with the song and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays. That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.”



And Mariah is excited that the song has been out for a quarter of a century already and wants to celebrate its success more.



She added: "I’m excited about the 25th anniversary. It’s like everything coming together to give the song a celebratory moment. It’s hard for me to know how much people celebrate this song other than what I hear from friends and just what I read online, or just other things, of people saying that they really get into the spirit with it. That, for me, particularly as a songwriter, is huge. So I do want to celebrate this year in an even bigger way than usual."



