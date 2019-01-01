Mariah Carey seeking to keep medical records out of legal dispute

Mariah Carey is begging the judge overseeing her legal dispute with her former assistant to dismiss two subpoenas seeking access to her medical records.

The Hero hitmaker is suing ex-employee Lianna Shakhnazaryan, aka Lianna Azarian, accusing her of attempting to use "intimate videos" to blackmail the superstar for $8 million (£6.1 million).

Shakhnazaryan has denied the claims and is countersuing Carey for wrongful termination and harassment.

The ex-assistant recently had two subpoenas served to the musician's medics, Dr. Nazarian and Dr. Lerner, requesting they turn over any communications with Carey, Shakhnazaryan, and the singer's ex-manager Stella Bulochnikov.

However, the mother-of-two wants the notices shut down, arguing anything to do with her medical history is protected by patient-physician privilege.

The papers, obtained by The Blast, read: "Consistent with her shakedown litigation tactics, Shakhnazarian now claims that she is entitled to Mariah's medical records because Mariah has somehow placed her own health at issue. That is wrong."

"This is not a case about Mariah Carey's health," her lawyers state.

"Mariah does not seek damages for physical injury or emotional distress. Mariah does not make allegations about her health. Shakhnazarian does not make allegations about Mariah's health."

In addition to dismissing the subpoenas, Carey wants Shakhnazaryan sanctioned for just over $7,800 (£5,900).

A ruling has yet to be made.