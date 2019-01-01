Jason Derulo is 'happier than ever' at 30

Jason Derulo considers turning 30 "a new beginning" and insists he is "happier" than he's ever been.

The Talk Dirty hitmaker spent his milestone September (19) birthday in Rome, Italy, at the wedding of his close pal Mikey Hess to fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and it was apparently quite the party.

"I was celebrating with a friend that was getting married and it was a lot of fun actually," he tells Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"It was very star-studded to say the least - Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, Sting - everyone you can imagine was there. I was part of the wedding... I'm still celebrating my birthday now though."

And now that he's 30, the Wiggle singer says he feels like a whole new man.

"Definitely. Yes. I feel like I’m happier than I’ve ever been at 30 and I feel like it's a new beginning and I’ve actually been doing this thing where I'm just kind of going for it.

"I'm calling it Derulo Does It... and the fans are helping me decide what I should do."

He's not kidding about really going for it either.

"I've jumped off a building, I’ve swum with sharks. I did two different ones (buildings). I did one in Auckland (New Zealand) and I did one in Canada as well."

When Live with Kelly and Ryan producers share a clip of Derulo jumping off the skyscraper in Toronto, Canada, he jokes, "That was really good editing around my curse words!"

Kelly Ripa then asks him if his crazy stunts mean he doesn't "want to see 40", prompting the Cats star to laugh: "I do. (It will be) even better than 30!"