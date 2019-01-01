NEWS Yungblud: 'I’m on the t-shirt, but without people wearing the t-shirt I’m just a f***ing idiot with too much makeup' Newsdesk Share with :







YUNGBLUD has been unveiled as Notion Magazine’s latest cover star – pre-order here. Alongside the incredible pictures, the Doncaster born singer/songwriter/musician discusses young people and politics, the importance of sharing experiences and emotions and being called sexy. Buy tickets below.



Last week, YUNGBLUD was announced as one of 10 artists set to take next year by storm in the BBC Sound of 2020 long list and was included in both MTV PUSH and YouTube’s Ones To Watch in 2020 lists. Earlier this month, YUNGBLUD revealed he’ll be playing x5 special shows at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town after the initial x3 dates sold out in minutes. In the midst of his nonstop touring, the London-based artist has built a one-of-a-kind bond with his young audience – a deeply felt solidarity that served as a major touchstone for his new six-track EP, the underrated youth, which includes lead single “original me,” a collaboration with Imagine Dragons front man Dan Reynolds plus “hope for the underrated youth” and “parents.”



On politics:

“If you asked a young person ten years ago ‘are you interested in politics’, they’d be like ‘fuck no’. But now we have to be because look what’s going on in the world…we ain’t bratty kids moaning anymore, we are genuinely well-informed young people who are gonna fight and push. I’m very hopeful.”



On emotions and empathy:

“The ability to share your feelings and talk about what’s going on in your soul and your head, is the foundation of what YUNGBLUD is about. It’s one big bloody pot of empathy. Talk about who you are, shout about it, fucking scream it in my face, because I can’t wait to hear it. Deafen me with it. That’s why the shows are so fucking loud, because people are saying ‘hello this is who I am’ for the first time ever.”



On sexuality and being a ‘sex symbol’:

“In terms of sexuality, I want to be an advocate for relaying the idea that you can love whoever the fuck you want to love without judgement at all, and you can identify any way you want to identify and no one should judge you for it. To love and be loved in return is everybody’s single handed right. If people want to call me that then sick — I’m sexy.”



On the importance of his fan base (Black Hearts Club):

“I am nothing without them — it’s us. It’s not me and them, it’s us, and if it’s anything other than us then this whole fucking thing is flawed. I’m on the t-shirt, but without people wearing the t-shirt I’m just a fucking idiot from the North in too much makeup.”



