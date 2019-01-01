NEWS Selena Gomez once 'soiled' herself at an Ed Sheeran concert Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer has admitted she was so “excited” to see the ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker at the Hollywood Bowl that she was left unable to control her bowel movements, and ended up soiling herself in the middle of the concert.

She said: “Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl. There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let’s say ‘down there’ in that area.



“I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit. I was that excited but I didn’t want to leave.”



But the ‘Look At Her Now’ singer didn’t let the unfortunate incident stop her from enjoying the show, as she covered her lower half with a sweater and continued watching Ed perform.



She added during an appearance on KISS Breakfast on Tuesday (17.12.19): “So I kind of just went, ‘All right, I’ll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert.’ ”



Selena’s confession comes after she recently revealed the traits she looks for in a partner, which include someone who is “genuine”, and can make her laugh.



She said: "I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool.



"I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool."



And for anyone thinking of trying their luck with the singer - who has previously romanced the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - Selena said she prefers to be approached in a "natural way".



The 'Wolves' singer explained: "I like group situations. So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know.



"I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard but that's usually the best way."