Lewis Capaldi has no worries over second album

Lewis Capaldi isn't fretting over the follow-up to his smash hit debut album as he plans to walk into the studio and fire out another string of hits.

The 23-year-old Scot's debut release, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, topped the U.K. charts this year and made the top 20 in the U.S., and spawned a string of successful singles such as Someone You Loved and Hold Me While You Wait.

However, he has told Music Week magazine that he isn't worried about recording his second album, as he'll just stick to the formula that has won him legions of fans.

"I have nightmares about it, I wake up in cold sweats," the Grace hitmaker joked. "No, I don't because I think the best way to do it is just f**king walk in, write the songs, sing the songs and f**k off.

"I never see this thing where people go, 'Next album, I'm going to change it up completely', I haven't given that a f**king thought because it doesn't seem like a natural thing to do."

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter isn't planning to release a new LP until 2021, as he's heading off on tour next year, and plans to enjoy every minute of pop stardom - so he doesn't have to worry about whether his follow-up keeps him at the top of the charts.

"Recently I've kind of adopted this thing of like, 'Just get on with it and f**king enjoy what you're doing and have fun with it, because the second album might f**king bomb'," he added. "I'm not trying to seem humble, it might not do well at all because someone else might come along in that time who's better and music moves so quickly."