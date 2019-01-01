NEWS Ellie Goulding comes to rescue of driver in car pushed down the road by mail truck Newsdesk Share with :







Ellie Goulding came to the rescue of a driver in a car pushed sideways down the road by a huge mail lorry in London on Monday.



The Lights singer was in the Perivale area of the British capital when her chauffeur pulled over after witnessing a Volkswagen GTi car being pushed along a busy highway by the red Royal Mail truck.



Once the driver of the vehicle stopped, insisting that he "honestly didn't see" the car his truck was pushing, Ellie was the first to go and check the driver of the Volkswagen was alright.



Sharing a screenshot of an article about what had happened on her Instagram Stories, Ellie wrote: "I'm the one in the car checking if this guy was ok - craziest thing I've ever seen on the road. Everyone was driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone!"



Later, Ellie added: "On a side note, I can’t believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking if the other driver was OK. What on Earth."



Following the incident, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We are very concerned about this incident. We sincerely hope that no one was hurt. We are investigating as a matter of urgency."