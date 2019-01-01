John Dolmayan wants System of a Down to reunite for new material

System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan is hoping to convince his bandmates to return to the studio to record their first new album since 2005.

Fans have been waiting for the Armenian-American heavy rockers to release a follow-up to the 14-year-old Mezmerize and Hypnotize albums, but frontman Serj Tankian previously explained that a disagreement about their approach to the new project had stalled any progress.

However, Dolmayan is now keen for the musicians to try again, following the news of guitarist John Frusciante's return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers line up.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Dolmayan shared the logos of Tool, Rage Against The Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, alongside that of System of a Down, and expressed his wish to clear the air with bandmates Tankian, Daron Malakian, and Shavo Odadjian, so they could get back to work in the studio.

He captioned it, "Three of these bands can get out of their own way and work together for a common goal, maybe the fourth can as well.

"Perhaps it's time to put all the bulls**t aside, check the massive egos at the door, and do together what none of us can do alone. Maybe, just maybe a Christmas miracle will happen. Maybe it can be a System Of A Down (sic)."

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Frusciante was rejoining the group on Sunday, as they revealed they had parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer after 10 years together.

Frusciante initially performed with the Under the Bridge hitmakers from 1988 to 1992, following the death of original guitarist Hillel Slovak, and again from 1998 until 2009.