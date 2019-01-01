NEWS Ellie Goulding came to the rescue of a man trapped in his car on a London motorway Newsdesk Share with :







The 32-year-old singer/songwriter and her chauffeur were travelling along the A20 in a Range Rover on Monday (16.12.19) when they spotted an articulated Royal Mail truck pushing a Volkswagen GTi, which had turned sideways, along the busy dual carriageway.



Ellie's driver guy was one of the many vehicles which tried to get the lorry driver's attention to stop so that the man in the VW - later revealed to be Jack Joy, a contributor to Youtube channel CarThrottle - could get out of his car.



When the truck driver finally stopped, he got out of the vehicle and issued an apology to the driver, before telling onlookers "I honestly didn't see him," as the car appeared hidden beneath the view of his windscreen.



Ellie shared a screengrab of an article about the incident on her Instagram account and wrote: "Was just sent this - I'm the one in the car checking if this guy was ok- the craziest thing I've ever seen on the road. Everyone was just driving past but my driver Guy stopped. Drive safe and look out for others everyone.



"On a side note, I can't believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking the other driver was ok. What on Earth."



A police spokesperson told MailOnline: "There were no reported injuries. Officers spoke with both parties. No arrests were made."



A Royal Mail spokesman added: "We are very concerned about this incident. We sincerely hope that no one was hurt. We are investigating as a matter of urgency."