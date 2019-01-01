Lil Yachty defends himself over festival bust up

Rapper Lil Yachty has insisted he was simply defending himself when he was caught on camera punching a guy at Los Angeles' Rolling Loud festival on Sunday (15Dec19).

The MC was exiting the L.A. Coliseum following his set when he and his crew crossed paths with another man, who reportedly criticised the star's talent.

In video footage of the incident, obtained by TMZ, one of Yachty's associates can be heard asking the guy why he was "disrespecting" the rapper, as other members of the group crowded around the detractor.

Yachty then appears to lose his patience and smacks the man in the head, causing him to fall backwards, before attempting to run away. The 22 year old's entourage then chases him down and begins throwing more punches and kicks, before the guy manages to escape.

Reports suggest security officials eventually approached the group, but police were not called, and Yachty and his pals made a swift exit.

Now the One Night star, real name Miles Parks McCollum, has shared his own version of events in a post on social media, claiming the unidentified male had initially started the fight by allegedly shoving Yachty for no apparent reason.

His friends then confronted the man, at which point the TMZ video began.

Addressing the "altercation" in an Instagram video, he explains, "A guy walked in the middle of my group of people and pushed me. Not tapped me, pushed me out the way, screaming, all that type of stuff... He was being blatantly disrespectful in my face and causing a scene..."

Yachty is disappointed the TMZ footage "doesn't show any of that" and concludes: "It looks like we (sic) just picking a fight; I'm not a problematic person, I don't just pick fights with people. That's not really my thing."