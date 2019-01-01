NEWS Liam Gallagher refused to appear on I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher was asked to appear on 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' in the wake of the break-up of Oasis.



The 'Once' singer reached a low point when his post-Oasis band Beady Eye disbanded in 2014 and he went through an expensive divorce from second wife Nicole Appleton after it emerged he’d fathered a daughter, Gemma, with journalist Liza Ghorbani in America, but he refused to take the cash that was offered for him to participate in the celebrity TV contests.



In an interview with MOJO magazine, he said: "There was all that. It might have been 'I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’. They said, 'Do you wanna come in the jungle?' I said, 'Listen mate, I’m already in the f***ing jungle. Are you taking the f***ing p**s? My band’s just broken up, f***ing our kid don’t speak to me, the missus has f***ing left, I’ve got another f***ing kid on the way - this is the f***ing jungle. F***ing s***ty little TV f***king show.



"I think I got asked to go on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ as well. I don’t know about that. The hips aren’t what they used to be. Maybe I’m just blagging it and a f***ing proper little flamenco dude is trying to get out.”



And controversial presenter Jeremy Kyle was also keen to get Liam and his estranged brother Noel Gallagher on his show for a celebrity special to resolve their differences.



Liam added: "Actually I think Jeremy Kyle offered to put me on his show – 'Come on the show, you and your brother...' Aye right. You couldn't sort a f***ing packet of crisps out."



The 47-year-old singer - who has a total of four children from previous relationships - had planned to move to Spain to recharge and refresh after Beady Eye split but his fiancée and manager, Debbie Gwyether, wasn’t on board with his plan.



He recalled: "After the divorce and all the stuff in New York, I knew I wouldn’t have a lot of money left.



"I thought maybe I’ll buy a little house in Spain, the kids can come out and see us and I’ll just try and get myself in a good place.



"Once you’ve got music in you, you can’t get it out.



"But I wanted to get away from coming out of the house and some geezer going, ‘Alright mate, you coming for a beer? When’s Oasis getting back together?' F**k that s**t.



"So I thought I’d go to Spain, get a suntan and work on myself, get fit, and then come back and unleash the beast!

"But it didn’t happen. It didn’t happen. Debbie was like, 'I ain’t f***ing going to Spain. So I was like, 'Oh alright, we’ll stay here.' "



