NEWS Lewis Capaldi has been named Music Week's Artist Of The Year 2019 Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker was honoured by the trade publication after having an incredible past 12 months which has seem him top the charts in both Britain and America.



Lewis - who released his debut album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' in May - admits that his success has been "out of this world" and he feels very "f***ing lucky". Buy tickets below.



The 23-year-old - who features on the cover of the end-of-year issue - said: "It's just f***ing out of this world. Stuff that I deemed impossible - like getting a No.1 in the UK, and America going the way it went - is now a thing and it's crazy.



"I'm just so f***ing lucky. You can write as many songs as you like, but the only way to describe my year is just f***ing lucky."



Lewis' agent Ryan Penty says they'll be no stopping the Scottish singer/songwriter going forward because "everybody wants a piece" of the musician after his standout 2019.



Ryan said: "The whole team have absolutely smashed it. I've never known anything like it in terms of demand and everybody still wants a piece of him."



Ted Cockle, president of Lewis' Virgin EMI record label, believes it is Lewis' personality that has resonated with fans and made him so popular, as well as his terrific tracks.



Ted said: "We had a hunch that Lewis had a personality that made him a little more interesting than a lot of artists.

"Thankfully, this year has paid off on a ridiculously improved from even our great expectations, so we're delighted."

This year, Lewis was also nominated for the Critics' Choice Award at the BRIT Awards in February and also won Best Track at the Q Awards for 'Someone You Loved'.



He also took the prizes for Best British Singer and Best Single for 'Someone You Loved' at the BBC Teen Awards.



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.