Russell Simmons slams Oprah Winfrey over #MeToo documentary

Russell Simmons has hit out at Oprah Winfrey over her upcoming #MeToo documentary.

While the key figures involved in the project, which the media mogul is producing in conjunction executives at Apple TV+, are yet to be announced, it will feature former Def Jam employee Drew Dixon - who alleged in an interview with The New York Times in 2017 that the entrepreneur and record executive raped her back in 1995. Simmons has denied Dixon's allegation.

Taking to Instagram to share his feelings about the project, which is set to air next year, Simmons wrote: "Dearest OPRAH, you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn't list a fraction of it in this blog.

"I have given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book 'THE POWER OF NOW' we bonded to say the least. This is why it's so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentary."

He continued to acknowledge he'd been involved in an "embarrassing number" of "compromising situations" with women, but insisted there was sufficient evidence to back up the argument that he's not guilty of misconduct.

"I have taken and passed nine three-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS," he explained. "Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that 'hurt people'."

Concluding the post, the producer penned: "In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone."

On Thursday, rapper 50 Cent drew attention to Winfrey's new show in his own post, accusing her of "only going after black men".

"No Harvey Weinstein, No (Jeffrey) Epstein, just Micheal jackson (sic) and Russell Simmons this s**t is sad," the star, real name Curtis James Jackson III, insisted. "These documentary's are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent (sic)."