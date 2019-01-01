Michael Buble didn't know if he would return to music following son's cancer diagnosis

Michael Buble was warned stepping back from the music industry may jeopardise his career after he took time out from work following his young son's cancer diagnosis.

The crooner's son Noah, now six, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, and Buble took a hiatus from music to spend time with his family.

He told Britain's The Sun newspaper: "When I went away and went through our family stuff with our son, I never knew if I was coming back.

"Then I had different promoters telling me, 'Listen Mike. This might be over for you'," he recalled, adding he feared people "forget quick" and that if he stepped away from music, folks would move on to "the next thing".

However, Michael had nothing to worry about and, after Noah recovered, he returned to the stage last year and picked up right where he left off.

"My first show back, I played Croke (Park in Ireland) and I cried for like two hours afterwards. It was too emotional for me. I was too happy. Noah is great, thank God," the Home hitmaker noted.

Michael shares Noah with wife Luisana Lopilato, whom he married in 2011. The couple also shares another son Elias, three, and 16-month-old daughter, Vida.