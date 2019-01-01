Sean 'Diddy' Combs remembers late ex Kim Porter in heartfelt birthday tribute

Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid tribute to his ex Kim Porter on what would have been her 49th birthday on Sunday.

The rapper shares 21-year-old son Christian and 12-year-old twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, with Porter, who died of pneumonia at her Los Angeles home in November 2018 at the age of 47.

But Diddy is doing his best to stay positive and remember the good times he and Porter had together, and posted a heartfelt tribute to his former love on Twitter as he shared videos of the late star singing, dancing and spending time with her family.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp. Words can't explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday," he wrote alongside the videos. "We're celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!"

He was supported by celebrity friends including Gabrielle Union and Kate Beckinsale, who both commented using the black heart emoji.

Diddy's tribute to Porter comes after he broke down in tears while reliving her tragic death in an interview with Essence magazine earlier this year.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do," Diddy said at the time. "I'm gonna figure something out, though. This hurts so much. I know that people want to hear, like, the good stuff... it hurts. There ain't no way around that... I wanted to do (the interview) 'cause I wanted to let everybody know... I don't think anybody could ever understand how hard it is to be a black mother."

"It was a total shock and a surprise and it really, really woke me up just as far as it just turned everything upside down," he said about Porter's death. "It was the craziest, most traumatic thing I've ever been through. When they say it hits home or cuts deep or your world gets turned upside down, it was all of that in one."