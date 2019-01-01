JAY-Z snatches man’s phone after he tries to film Beyonce dancing

JAY-Z got protective over his wife Beyonce as she let loose on the dancefloor at Bad Boy Records founder Sean 'Diddy' Combs' belated 50th birthday party on Saturday.

The couple were among the star-studded guests helping their pal celebrate his big day at his Los Angeles mansion and Jay-Z wanted to make sure their private night out stayed that way.

In footage filmed by a guest at the bash, the 38-year-old Formation hitmaker can be seen getting down to Bobby Brown’s classic hit Every Little Step alongside her pals Kelly Rowland and rapper Saweetie, while her beau was spotted enjoying himself nearby.

However, the rapper soon sprung to action when he caught a male guest standing right next to Beyonce with his phone out, seemingly trying to film the singer.

In a second clip, the Big Pimpin' rapper is seen snatching the phone out of the partygoer's hand - however, he appeared to return it swiftly after warning the reveller against recording his wife again.

The incident didn't seem to faze Beyonce, though, as the Run The World (Girls) singer seemed carefree as she continued to dance the night away.

The big night also saw Jay-Z reunite with frequent collaborator Kanye West, three years after the Power hitmaker called out JAY-Z and Beyonce onstage for skipping his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian.