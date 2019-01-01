Ellie Goulding touched by poem sent to her by Princess Beatrice

Ellie Goulding became emotional after she received a text poem from Princess Beatrice during a segment on TV programme Michael McIntyre's Big Show on Saturday.

On the show, comedian host McIntyre borrows the cell phone of one of his celebrity guests to "Send to All" - where he composes a message of his choosing and sends to all the contacts in the star's phone.

For Ellie's message, McIntyre poked fun at her songwriting skills, as he wrote: "This might sound a bit weird but I'm writing a song all about you. I'd love some help with the lyrics. What do you remember about that unforgettable moment? And if you can make it rhyme even better. Hurry! I'm in the studio right now and my creative juices are flowing lol x."

As Ellie sat looking embarrassed and giggling nervously, they waited for a response - with a text arriving from "Beatrice" soon after McIntyre's was sent.

"Who's Beatrice?" McIntyre asked, to which Ellie replied: "She's a very good friend of ours."

When the presenter asked if she is "in the royal family", the 32-year-old nodded quietly and smiled, "Yeah."

McIntyre then went on to read the poem from Beatrice, who was among the famous guests when Ellie married art dealer Caspar Jopling back in August.

"My dearest friend I love so dearly. I feel so lucky, I adore this girl so clearly," the poem read. "From wedding chats to Saturday evening, I adore this lady with every feeling. There truly isn't a time that our friendship could equal a rhyme."

Ellie revealed how stunned she was by sharing a collection of screenshots of her face in different poses on her Instagram page on Sunday.

Alongside it, she wrote: "Which one are you today? I'm 11."

The number 11 picture saw Ellie with her head in her heads.