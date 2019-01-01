NEWS Chance the Rapper has cancelled 'The Big Tour' for a second time Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old musician was due to kick off his world tour to promote his first-ever album 'The Big Day' in September, but he decided to push it back until next year following the birth of his second child Marli that month.



New dates were confirmed for January, 2020, but now the 'No Problem' hitmaker - who also has four-year-old Kensli with wife Kirsten Corley - has announced that he's pushing back the shows again to spend more time with his family and focus on working on new music and bettering his live show.



In a statement to fans posted on his Instagram page, he explained: “Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.



“I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.



“Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year.



"I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”



Chance announced the first rescheduling by sharing a photograph of him holding Marli and cuddling his daughter Kensli, and explained he made the decision because he "missed some of the most important milestones" when his first child was born as he went straight out on tour not long after she was born.



He wrote: "I thought it over for the past week and I've decided to push back my tour.



"This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.



"When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again.



"I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you'll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS "LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST" "IHEART MUSIC FEST" & "MIAMI BEACH POP FEST"! (sic)"