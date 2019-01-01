NEWS Sean 'Diddy' Combs has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late ex Kim Porter Newsdesk Share with :







The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker took to social media to honour the late actress on what would have been her 49th birthday on Sunday (15.12.19).



Sharing a video, he captioned it: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp ... Words can't explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We're celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!! (sic)"



Last month was the anniversary of her death and P Diddy led tributes to Kim, a year on from her tragic passing at the age of 47 from lobar pneumonia.



He wrote on Instagram at the time: "I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much ... Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. (sic)"



Diddy had previously revealed some of the last words Kim said to him before she died was to "take care" of their children.



He said: "Three days before she passed, she wasn't feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died ... It was like some superhero s**t. I ain't even gonna lie. On some level I knew she was training me for this. I knew that I had to be ready to do whatever I was supposed to do if something like this ever happened. There was screaming and crying when I heard the news, of course, but I had to ask myself, What would Kim do? I was scared, and I was crying out to God - and to her - and almost immediately Kim's voice kicked in, and I could hear her saying, 'Make sure you take care of my babies.'"