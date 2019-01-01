NEWS Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury 2020 Newsdesk Share with :







Birthday girl Taylor Swift has been given another reason to celebrate after landing a headlining slot at Britain's Glastonbury festival next year (20).



The ME! hitmaker, who turned 30 on Friday (13Dec19), broke the news to fans on social media on Sunday, sharing a photo of herself holding a mocked up copy of the Glastonbury Free Press.



"Sunday night Taylor made for Glastonbury!" read the headline, indicating that she will help to close the 2020 festival by performing on 28 June.



She captioned the image, "I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!"



Heaping praise on the pop superstar, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis said: "She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted."



The singer joins Sir Paul McCartney at the top of the 2020 bill - the Beatles legend will hit the famous Pyramid Stage on the Saturday, while another music icon, Diana Ross, will appear in the Sunday legends slot.



Swift will become only the sixth solo female artist to headline the annual event, and the first woman since Adele's big set in 2016.



Other performers rumoured to be heading to Glastonbury include Kendrick Lamar, Aerosmith and the reunited Spice Girls.