JAY-Z and Kanye West reunite at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 50th birthday bash

JAY-Z and Kanye West put their differences firmly aside on Saturday (14Dec19) as they joined Sean 'Diddy' Combs to celebrate his recent 50th birthday.

The Bad Boy Records founder hit the age milestone on 4 November, but he waited until this weekend to really party in style, inviting a host of famous friends to help him toast the big 5-0 at his estate in Holmby Hills, California.

Guests included superstar couples JAY-Z and Beyonce, Kanye and Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B and Offset, as well as Pharrell Williams, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Jermaine Dupri, Wiz Khalifa, Swizz Beatz, Nelly, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, and basketball icon Kobe Bryant were also in attendance, while Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, and Doug E. Fresh provided the musical entertainment.

However, it was a photo of JAY-Z - who marked his own 50th birthday earlier this month (Dec19) - and Kanye smiling and warmly shaking hands which really caught fans' attention, as they appeared to reconcile while a smiling Diddy looked on.

The two hip-hop heavyweights hadn't been photographed together publicly since 2016, when the Power hitmaker called out JAY-Z and Beyonce onstage for skipping his 2014 wedding, and accused them of snubbing play dates between their eldest daughter Blue Ivy, and Kanye and Kim's daughter, North.

JAY-Z subsequently explained they had a "complicated relationship" as he promoted his album 4:44, while he hinted at the feud on the song Friends from Everything Is Love, his joint 2018 album with Beyonce, on which he admitted marriage troubles were to blame for their absence at Kanye and Kim's nuptials in Italy.

Meanwhile, Kanye recently opened up about the evolution of their friendship in an October (19) interview with DJ Zane Lowe, in which he suggested they were once again on good terms.

"With Jay, I love all of these people, but you got to know there's a lineage of Jay to Ye (Kanye) to Drake," he shared.

"It's like, this person is your idol. Then you get to know 'em, then you be friends, then you turn to 'frenemies', then you turn to enemies, and then you gotta bring back the positive energy (sic). But that is the lineage of rap kings and inspirers."