Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury







It has been announced that the 'Lover' hitmaker will close the famous Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening at Worthy Farm in 2020.



Sharing the news on Twitter, she wrote: "I'm ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there! (sic)"



Whilst festival founder Michael Eavis said: "I'm so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted."



Festival organiser Emily Eavis was similarly exciting, sharing Taylor's post on social media with the caption: "Taylor! Yes! (sic)"



It comes after it was revealed that Sir Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury's Saturday night slot for the event's 50th anniversary.



Responding to an announcement on the festival's official Twitter page last month, McCartney replied: "Hey Glasto - excited to be part of your anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!"



Organiser Emily Eavis was thrilled by the news, and insisted booking the 'Let It Be' hitmaker was "an absolute dream come true".



She wrote on Instagram: "IT'S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true.



"There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary. (sic)"



Glastonbury will also see Diana Ross play the Sunday afternoon's Legend's slot.



Diana wrote on Twitter: "This is a dream come true. To all the fans across the world, this is my tribute to you. I'm coming to Glastonbury, with love."



The festival's co-organiser, Emily Eavis, added to her own profile: "I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year."



Glastonbury Festival takes place between June 24, 2020 and June 28, 2020.