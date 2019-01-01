NEWS Mathew Knowles backtracks on Beyonce and Kelly Rowland sexual harassment comments Newsdesk Share with :







Mathew Knowles has clarified his comments that Beyonce and Kelly Rowland were sexually harassed by members of the R&B group Jagged Edge when they were minors.



Mathew made the shocking claims in an interview with Vlad TV to promote his latest book Destiny’s Child: The Untold Story, telling the outlet that two members of the American R&B group made advances towards Beyonce and Kelly when their band toured with Destiny's Child in the early 2000s.



“Now, remember the girls are minors. They’re 16 years old. The guys are 21, 22 years old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there’s a certain way I have to manage that,” he explained. “I got a call from Kelly and Beyonce, and I talk about this in the book in detail, saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members of Jagged Edge."



However, speaking to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the entrepreneur backtracked on the allegations, explaining: “I feel the need to clarify that I did not say the girls were sexually harassed while on tour with Jagged Edge in the 2000s. I said ‘harassed’.?



“The term ‘sexual harassment’ may imply to some to mean physical advances. I would classify the harassment they encountered more as unwelcome and inappropriate remarks to minors from adults who should have known better.”

Neither Beyonce, Kelly nor Jagged Edge has responded to the allegations made by Mathew.