NEWS Emotional Lizzo plays Madison Square Garden for the first time







Lizzo was overcome with emotion as she played New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time on Friday.

The Juice singer was one of the headliners at iHeartRadios Jingle Ball and fought back tears while on stage as she looked back on her breakout year.



"I've always dreamed of performing at Madison Square Garden. You made my dreams come true tonight. I've never performed for this many people before," the Truth Hurts hitmaker said. "Thank you for accepting me for who I am. If 20,000 people can accept me for who I am, the whole world can accept you for who you are."



The singer/rapper added: "Don't ever let someone tell you what you can't be, cause you the juice."



Lizzo was appropriately dressed for the holidays as she took to the stage, wearing a Santa-inspired costume complete with white fur and a large black belt.



The star's performance rounded out a hugely successful year in which she landed eight Grammy nominations, and was named Time's Entertainer of the Year.



And she recently hinted at a possible romance with basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, after she called him her “baby” during a court-side interview at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves last weekend.



“Both teams are great. I’m personally cheering for No. 32,” Lizzo laughed. “That’s my baby!”