Natasha Bedingfield's son doing 'really well' following brain surgery

Natasha Bedingfield's son is on the road to recovery after undergoing brain surgery earlier this week.



The tot was hospitalised three weeks ago, and after he recovered from one operation, he was rushed back into surgery after doctors found an "area of infection that somehow found its way into the brain".



Taking to Instagram on Friday, the singer, 38, revealed that the youngster is doing "really well" after the operation, and insisted doctors are "very positive" regarding his progress.



Sharing a sweet photo of herself with Solomon, 23 months, the Unwritten hitmaker penned: "Update! Guys solo doing really well. Drs are very positive. Will keep u updated. This is us in hospital playground. Thanks for the prayer."



In subsequent posts, she showed Solomon playing in the park and energetically kicking a mini football in his hospital ward, alongside the tongue-in-cheek caption: "Watch out, next David Beckham in the hallways."



Solomon is Natasha's first child with her husband Matt Robinson, and was born on 31 December 2017.



The star previously opened up about the devastating ordeal in a lengthy Instagram post, as she praised medical professionals for looking after her son.



"We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times. Please keep him in your prayers and meditation tonight and tomorrow. The body has amazing natural defences so we just need it to do what it does with a lot of extra help from modern medicine," she wrote.

The difficult time comes after Natasha released her fourth studio album, Roll With Me, earlier this year.