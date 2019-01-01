NEWS Alanis Morissette plans to create a one-person show about 'all of the characters' in her life Newsdesk Share with :







The 45-year-old singer recently saw her 'Jagged Little Pill' musical debut on Broadway in New York, and Alanis has now teased plans to launch her own one-person play, saying that it will focus on the "characters" that come through in her chart-topping music.



Alanis - who released her acclaimed 'Jagged Little Pill' album in 1995 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "One day down the road I will do a one-person play.



"[I will] write new songs and sing songs and embody all of the characters in my life."



Alanis - who has previously suffered from depression and various eating disorders - revealed her ambition shortly after releasing her new single 'Reasons I Drink'.



The singer unveiled the candid track - the first taste off her upcoming studio album, 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' - earlier this month, as she opened up about her mental health struggles in the piano-driven single.



In the opening verse, Alanis - who has also been open about her struggles with fame in the past - sings: "These are the reasons I drink, the reasons I tell everybody I'm fine even though I am not.



"These are the reasons I overdo it, I have been working since I can remember, since I was single digits

"Now, even though I've been busted, I don't know where to draw the line 'cause that groove has gotten so deep."



The new track will be featured on Alanis' upcoming album - the first since 2012's 'Havoc and Bright Lights' - when it drops on May 1 next year.