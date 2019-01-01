Rapper Cam'ron doubts whether dinosaurs ever existed

Rapper Cam'ron has "had arguments" with people as to whether or not dinosaurs ever actually existed.

The New York star, real name Cameron Giles, made the astonishing claims during a recent chat with Eric and Jeff Rosenthal for their YouTube show ItsTheReal.

"I have fights with people about dinosaurs," he said. "I'm not believing nor disbelieving. It's like, there's no proof. Because they throw these big bones, pause, up in a museum, and then be like, 'Yo, these are the people that were here before us...' I mean, pardon me or whatever."

When the Rosenthals added that the fossils and "big bones" are actually proof of dinosaurs' existence, Cam'ron still wasn't convinced.

"So these bones are still strong enough to put up in museums, and they didn't crumble or anything like that? I'm not necessarily going for that one," the 43-year-old continued. "If we get more proof on it, cool, (but) I'm not going off museum facts. I been to every museum when I was young, I'm like, 'Word, so they just found all these bones and glued them together'... (That) sounds like more of a money-maker to me.

"I wish I could be an archaeologist and be like, 'I found some s**t.' I'd be at the beach every day like, 'Yo, look what I discovered,' and just make some s**t up."

The Rosenthals went on to ask Cam'ron about some other bizarre theories, such as the Earth being flat, which he insisted he doesn't believe.