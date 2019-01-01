NEWS Harry Styles insists he is not 'sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting' Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old singer refuses to publicly define his own sexuality although he is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights and has been seen on stage brandishing Pride flags on multiple occasions but Harry says he is not using the cause to make himself more interesting.



He told The Guardian's Weekend magazine: "Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No."



Harry was also asked about his androgynous style and his 'Fine Line' album sleeve, which, with its pink and blue stripes, the interviewer suggested could be a "gesture at the trans and bisexual pride flags".



Harry said: "In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve's gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality's something that's fun. Honestly? I can't say I've given it any more thought than that.

"What women wear. What men wear. For me it's not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though.' I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier."



Harry also revealed that he doesn't mind being asked about his sexuality but insisted he has no plans to definitively provide an answer.



He explained: "What I would say, about the whole being-asked-about-my-sexuality thing – this is a job where you might get asked. And to complain about it, to say you hate it, and still do the job, that's just silly. You respect that someone's gonna ask. And you hope that they respect they might not get an answer.



"It's not like I'm sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back. It's not a case of: I'm not telling you cos I don't want to tell you. It's not: ooh this is mine and it's not yours. It's: who cares? Does that make sense? It's just: who cares?"



