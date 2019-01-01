NEWS Camila Cabello won't kiss Shawn Mendes on stage because she knows its what people want Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Senorita' hitmakers refuse to lock lips after any performance of their song and Camila has now revealed it is deliberate because she wants to be a bit "rebellious".



Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, she said: "It’s not by design, I think it’s just this little rebellious part of me that knows everybody wants us to kiss, so then I don’t do it."



Camila and Shawn started dating in July, but the 'Havana' hitmaker admitted she first had feelings for Shawn back in 2015, when they collaborated on the hit 'I Know What You Did Last Summer'.



She said: "During 'I Know What You Did Last Summer,' I really bonded with him as more than a friend. I think he did, too, but we were both really young, and he was experiencing the pressures of his career. I don't think we knew what to do with those feelings.



"It was this awkward thing where we both liked each other, but we weren't together. It was just weird ... Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back."



Camila recently admitted she "really, really loves" her boyfriend "a lot".



She explained: "It was so fun! You know, we've been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn't ... there was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was when we got really close. This was just like we were like 'oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out' ... Yeah, we're pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot."