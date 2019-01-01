Stormzy records public apology to ex-girlfriend Maya Jama for 'disrespecting' her

Stormzy has recorded a grovelling apology to his "phenomenal" ex-girlfriend Maya Jama, as he admitted the breakdown of their relationship was one of his "biggest regrets".

On the track Lessons, from his new album Heavy Is The Head, which was released on Friday, Stormzy confessed to "disrespecting" the TV presenter and broadcaster, who he said loved him "wholeheartedly" before their split in August, after a four-year relationship.

The couple released a statement at the time explaining they had parted ways to focus on their respective careers. And later that month, the Shut Up rapper denied rumours he had cheated on her with singer Jorja Smith.

In Lessons, he referenced "doing the dirt" and making "coward moves." The 26-year-old, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo, Jr., also rapped: "I can't even look you in the eye, that's 'cause of shame."

In an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra Breakfast Show on Friday morning, he discussed the breakdown of their relationship, and said he was "going on record now and I'm apologising.

"I'm trying to lay it all bare and be very truthful and be very clear in my truth. I'm not trying to shy away from it. It was a public disrespect. It was a public disrespect that needed a public apology," Stormzy added.

He continued: "That girl gave me the world. I will wholeheartedly say that's a phenomenal woman that loved man wholeheartedly and was man's everything. And I disrespected and was inconsiderate – a big disrespect. The least I can do is come out and say, come on."

Stormzy confirmed Maya was aware of the track on his new album, but she hadn't heard it until its release on Friday.