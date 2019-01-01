Rosalia begging Billie Eilish to complete collaboration

Spanish singer Rosalia has appealed to pop sensation Billie Eilish to return to the recording studio so they can finish work on a budding collaboration.

The Latin star recently admitted the two artists had "started something" earlier this year after teaming up for a studio session, but they ran out of time together, and the track remains unfinished.

However, Rosalia is hoping the new pals will be able to find a gap in their busy schedules to connect sooner rather than later, so they can serve up the bilingual tune to their excited fans.

"We're good friends," she told Billboard at the publication's Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Thursday, when both singers were honoured.

Addressing Eilish directly, she said, "Billie, please, let's finish that song! I love Billie. She knows it. I wish that we had more time to be in the studio and hang so much in the studio. We started something, we gotta finish it."

Bad Guy hitmaker Eilish previously teased the duet, and expressed her desire to release it as a single one day.

"We only had one session and it was, like, right before I left for tour. And then she's been on tour; I've been on tour... We've been busy," she shared back in March.

"I actually love the song. It's half in Spanish - for both of us - half in English. Yeah, it's so beautiful. I hope something happens with it. I'm sure it will. We're both in love with it. So, I think there's a future for it."