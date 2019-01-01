Lizzo made Niall Horan blush with saucy quip

Niall Horan couldn't help but blush when he recently crossed paths with fellow pop star Lizzo after she offered up a saucy proposition.

The former One Direction singer met Lizzo when they were both guests at a British radio station, and Horan decided to use the meeting to express his admiration for her work.

"I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio and she was coming in to do an interview as well. And someone said, 'Oh Lizzo's here. She'd love to meet you!'" he recalled on America's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"So we're passing in the corridor and I said, 'Ah, lovely to meet you!' Gave her a big hug. (I told her), 'Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You're absolutely smashing it.'"

However, Horan wasn't expecting the eyebrow-raising response he received from Lizzo, who is known for oozing self-confidence.

"Literally, without missing a beat, she just went, 'You could smash this,'" the 26 year old shared. "And I was just like (clapping with his jaw dropped). I was just like, 'Fair play.' I actually started blushing myself!"

Horan isn't the only celebrity Lizzo has taken a liking to - she recently took an interest in Minnesota Timberwolves basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns, after watching him in action as his team visited the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center last weekend (08Dec19).

Asked to comment on who she wanted to win as she sat courtside, she said, "Both teams are great. I'm personally cheering for number 32 (Towns). That's my baby!"

Lizzo went on to admit she had never actually met the athlete, but she was hopeful as she provided an impromptu remix of a line from her Truth Hurts hit, singing, "New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves!"

Towns has yet to respond to Lizzo's public flirtation.