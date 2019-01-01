NEWS Billie Eilish wants to collaborate with Justin Bieber Newsdesk Share with :







The 'bury a friend' hitmaker is a self-professed Belieber, and after finally meeting the 'Sorry' hitmaker at Coachella earlier this year, she re-released her hit single 'bad guy' with added vocals from Justin in July.



The 17-year-old pop phenomenon was named Billboard's Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music event on Thursday (12.12.19), where she said she would love to hit the studio with the 25-year-old star for a new song.



Speaking on the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, the 'ocean eyes' singer said: "If he wants to. But, I love you, Bieber."



Billie also said she would be down to record a song with Alicia Keys - who was also honoured at the star-studded bash, taking home the Impact Award - but admitted she would "pee [her] pants" if they ever did end up doing something, whilst she insisted she would settle for being friends with the 'No One' hitmaker.



Earlier this week, the pair teamed up on a duet of 'ocean eyes' on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.



She said: "I just wanna respect her as she is. I mean, obviously, I would die and pee my pants if we could do something together, but I wanna be friends."



The megastar previously revealed Justin slid into her DMs on Instagram and hinted at their first collaboration, which would end up being his feature on 'bad guy'.



She said: "One day you'll find out [what was said], but that s**t was crazy."



The singer didn't reveal what the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker had said in the online exchange, but revealed her old messages which she sent Justin from 2014, when she was just 12, appeared in the chat.



She continued: "You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past? It felt good and it felt bad at the same time.



"It started when I was, like, 12, I believe."



Billie added that she had "big ass" posters of Justin on her wall and admitted she admires him for all that he has been through growing up in the spotlight.



She said: "He's amazing. He's so sweet and, like, I feel - just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He's been through a lot, dude."



