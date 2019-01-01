NEWS Michelle Williams was electrocuted during 'Masked Singer' rehearsals Newsdesk Share with :







The Destiny's Child star - who was unmasked as the Butterfly on week 8 of the competition - wasn't hurt but the shock caused her shoe to split as she practiced her rendition of Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer'.



"During dress rehearsal, I'm standing on the platform, and they're trying to have to CO2 smoke come out."



Explaining how there was supposed to be a burst of smoke when she hit her high note but something short circuited, leaving her with a shock, she said: "



"All I know is I looked down at my shoe, and the thing could talk. The thing was flappin'."



Although Michelle's elaborate costume didn't take long to get into, it left her movement very restricted.



She explained on 'Entertainment Tonight': "It only took about 10 minutes to get into everything. [It was mainly] one piece, and then the head and the wings.



"The head piece [had] the huge antennas. So I had to walk sideways down the hallways."



The 40-year-old singer recently explained she had taken part in the show because she hoped it would give her "strength, after she took time out of the spotlight last year to battle depression.



She said: "I was stable enough, but still a little fragile, but thinking that this is going to give me some strength. Because you can't stay in your cocoon forever, you've got to come out."



Back in July 2018, Michelle admitted she is "proudly" seeking help for her depression.



She shared: "For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognise when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.



"Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for betterment of those in need."